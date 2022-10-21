Midterms are fast approaching. Soon we will all have an opportunity to go to the polls and express our approval or frustrations with how our federal government is – “governing.”
Are you happy with the way the party presently in control of all three branches in D.C. is handling:
A. The border: President Biden has put VP Harris in charge. If you think she is doing a good job, then show your support. Vote for the Democrat running for the Florida 17th Congressional District seat. If you’re not happy with the “leaky” border, vote for the Republican candidate.
B. Current events: If you don’t really care about how this administration handled Afghanistan or how Hunter’s laptop has exposed the criminality of the Biden boys, then give Democrats your complete support.
C. Safety: “Defund the Police,” “BLM,” “Antifa” and other pro-crime causes are also, at least indirectly, on the ballot. If you believe these are worthy goals, then mark your X for the candidates that support such ideas.
D. Inflation: Are you OK with gas prices? What about your costs at the supermarket? Interest rates? Rent?
These are just some of the reasons President Biden’s ratings are in the low 40s. But if you’re OK with these issues, be proud of your party’s work and vote a “straight Democratic ticket.” If you’re not, then do the “right” thing.
As I have become fond of saying: “Always vote, but always vote for the candidate who will do you the least harm.”
