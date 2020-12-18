Editor:

We had an election for president of the USA, Nov. 3, 2020.

Joe Biden won by over 7 million votes.

Donald Trump says he won and has filed over 50 lawsuits in the federal courts. The federal judges, some appointed by President Trump, have dismissed each lawsuit because they lack standing, and there is no evidence of election fraud.

To Trump supporters: Ask yourself: is your loyalty to the USA or Trump?

Could it be Trump and his supporters are just sore losers?

Robert Moran

Port Charlotte


