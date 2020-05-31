Editor:
Some recent letters which attack the President have bordered on the irrational. The writers arguably display what Dr. Charles Krauthammer, a psychiatrist, referred to as Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS). To better understand this term, I dusted off my Dorland's Medical Dictionary from dental school (in another century).
It defined derangement as a "mental disorder." This struck me as too demeaning so I retreated to the internet and found: "being completely unable to think clearly." This seemed like a less inflammatory definition. Most understand "syndrome" to mean a collection of symptoms frequently displayed for a disorder/disease.
Following are some of the symptoms for TDS which I observe in letters and read in the news.
If you believe the following, you likely suffer from TDS:
Trump has told 16,000+ lies.
Biden is not rapidly declining mentally.
Most politicians are not narcissists.
Biden will be tougher on China than Trump.
Iran can be trusted – even a little.
The Green New Deal will work.
Blocking gas and oil production in the U.S. will prevent climate change.
Obama/Biden administration was not corrupt to the core.
Maxine Waters, Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, Bernie Sanders, AOC and other liberal Dems have our country's best
interests at heart.
CNN, NBC , CBS and most all the other MSM are objective when reporting on the Trump Administration.
Entirely locking down and thus destroying our economy will eliminate Covid-19.
There are many more symptoms but my words are limited.
Carl A. Hansen
Punta Gorda
