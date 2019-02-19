Editor:
I recently watched an interview with a former Planned Parenthood employees. When asked what caused her to quit that job she replied that it was when she was required to view the abortion on an ultrasound.
She observed the baby backing away from the abortionist's murder weapon. Imagine, an adult purposely killing a defenseless child legally, and our tax dollars are paying for it. It just doesn't get any evil or wrong than that.
Are you pro-life or pro-death? Please let your elected officials know where you stand.
John G. Mulholland
Port Charlotte
