Editor:
To watch a suspected early dementia old gentleman sit at a desk and with a stroke of a pen destroy millions of jobs in our country is pathetic and disgraceful. It's even more so when he has to read cue cards to attempt to explain what he's signing. Then to have a John Kerry with his yachts, mansions and private jets, with AOC smiling in the background, telling those unemployed workers, with the hardships imposed on their families, not to worry because there's a lot of jobs available is even more disgraceful.
So, to my friends of both parties that chose to vote based on personalities rather than policies, enjoy the ride while you can because it's going to be a short one. "Buyers remorse" is beginning to set in at a rapid rate and the 2022 election will begin the sweep to Make America Great Again and the 2024 election will complete the mission to take America back from the radical left. It probably won't be Trump, but it certainly will be someone with his policy vision. God bless America.
Joe Gregory
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.