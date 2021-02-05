Editor:

To watch a suspected early dementia old gentleman sit at a desk and with a stroke of a pen destroy millions of jobs in our country is pathetic and disgraceful. It's even more so when he has to read cue cards to attempt to explain what he's signing. Then to have a John Kerry with his yachts, mansions and private jets, with AOC smiling in the background, telling those unemployed workers, with the hardships imposed on their families, not to worry because there's a lot of jobs available is even more disgraceful.

So, to my friends of both parties that chose to vote based on personalities rather than policies, enjoy the ride while you can because it's going to be a short one. "Buyers remorse" is beginning to set in at a rapid rate and the 2022 election will begin the sweep to Make America Great Again and the 2024 election will complete the mission to take America back from the radical left. It probably won't be Trump, but it certainly will be someone with his policy vision. God bless America.

Joe Gregory

Port Charlotte

