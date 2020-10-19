Editor:
There are only a handful of days left until the election. Are you tired of the chaos?
Donald Trump told us when he was running for president he was going to shake up Washington. Could any of us have imagined how overwhelming that shakeup would be? Did any of us ever consider that our entire democracy would be threatened? With one calamitous event after another, we watched as our norms were torn asunder by one soulless, clueless man playing havoc with everything we had previously known to be decent and true.
First there were the racist remarks he made about Mexicans as he came down the escalator. There was the phony Muslim ban, then his cozying up to Vladimir Putin followed by his love letters to Kim Jong-Un. He put children in cages at our southern border, and before long was soliciting help from Ukraine with his reelection. These letters are limited to 250 words so I’ll fast forward to the most egregious of all. With ample explanation and prior warning from his scientists and intelligence agencies, he chose to ignore an oncoming pandemic and as a result more than 210,000 Americans have died.
So how have the rest of us benefited from this “shakeup?” If you are very rich, you got richer from his tax cut. The country garnered hundreds of judges, all willing to adjudicate the rule of Trump. But for most, it’s been four years of one dizzying scandal after another.
Are you tired of the chaos?
Douglas Campbell
Port Charlotte
