In your sports section, Nov. 25, Coach Bruce Arians took Tom Brady to task after a recent poor performance. If Arians hopes to mold the Bucs into a playoff or Super Bowl contender he has a lot to learn. Stuff like that should be kept in the locker room and not aired in a press conference.
The G.O.A.T.’s former coach, Bill Belichick, was once pressed for details after an 0-2 start to the Patriots season. “We’re on to Cincinnati” he repeated replied. Of course this wasn’t what the writers wanted to hear. But Belichick kept all that crap in house where it belonged.
Brady knows he’s been screwing up. He’ll be the first to admit it to his coach and his teammates. He needs his coach to have his back. Not stabbing him in the back. By the way, after that 0-2 start the Pats went on to win the Super Bowl that year.
Bob Mohrbacher
Port Charlotte
