I saw coverage of Americans armed with automatic rifles helping to support what would have formerly been a peaceful protest demonstration. Furthermore, it was in the State House of one of our state's capital buildings. I believe armed demonstrations are not peaceful, even if no one is shot or no shot is fired.
It is bold faced intimidation, commonly called bullying. What if one of the demonstrators with a concealed carry permit holds the opposite point of view, feels threatened? If they shoot one of the bullies, are they protected by the "Stand your ground laws"?
What's next?
Ronald Esser
Englewood
