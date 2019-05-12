Editor:

To all you parents out there. This comes from an article by a friend.

Imagine an armed, murderous thug enters your 8-year-old daughter's classroom. Would you want her teacher who is properly trained and armed to be able to protect her and her fellow students? Or would your prejudice and hatred for all things involving firearms preclude you from approving that.

Think very, very hard about that. Because the only thing that will stop an evil monster from harming her is a good person with a gun. Let that sink in to your heart and your mind.

Steven Churchill

Englewood

