We are a civilian population, and our legislators have allowed military-style weapons into a civilian population. We are not at war on the homeland, are we? Yet we are allowed to have the same weapons that are military uses at war.
These weapons are only made to kill people as quickly and efficiently as possible. This is insane. Now they are calling for legislation to red flag those people that could do that type of mass carnage, i.e., mentally disturbed people, guys that can't get dates, abusive people, and criminals.
But that is just treating a symptom of the problem, not fixing the problem. When you have a fire, you don't spray the top of the fire with water because of the heat. That doesn't put out the fire, it treats a symptom of the fire. You put the fire out by putting the water on the source of the fire. This stops the fire.
So treating the symptoms of the people who commit mass murder is insane. You want to take away these guns that they use so that they can no longer kill mass amounts of people. If we continue to arm the civilian population with military weapons, then doesn't that make us an unregulated militia? Isn't that illegal in America?
John R. Munn
Englewood
