I just finished reading Sunday’s newspaper and I was rather surprised by the obvious absence of a write up on the Army-Navy football game.
The time of the day when the game was played could not have been an issue for the results to be published in Sunday’s paper. I was looking for the breakdown of the scoring and the final score. Couldn’t find it.
There was a write up in (The Wire) section of the newspaper about president Trump attending the game. Interesting reading but once again nothing was mentioned about the final score.
Dale E. Wallace
Port Charlotte
