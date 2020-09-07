Editor:
I have had three signs stolen from my front yard in Englewood. These signs had an American flag on them and said Vote by Mail and Vote Democrat. These were large signs, each 4 feet by 4 feet, and whoever took them had to come into my front yard in the middle of the night, while my family slept, yank them out of the ground, even though they were sunk in concrete, and haul them away.
Of course, I have reported these thefts to the Sarasota County sheriff.
My family came to this country many years ago from Greece, which they say is the cradle of democracy.
I came here 10 years old and proudly served four years in the USA Army in the '70’s.
We have made a good life running many different businesses in this county.
I would never have thought that anyone in Englewood would so disregard what the Constitution means that they would sneak out in the dark to steal yard signs that advocate such a peaceful message. It is astonishing to me that someone would deny me and my family our First Amendment right to free speech, and our right to be secure in our home, just to suppress some point of view they don’t happen to agree with. We should expect more of ourselves if we want to keep our democracy.
Dino Lykos
Englewood
