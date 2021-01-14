Editor:

We are living in the greatest democracy on earth! We should not riot or rebel when elections do not produce the results we think were intended by the voters. But, we should demand that every person contributing to election fraud be prosecuted to the extent of the law.

We know and have proof that fraud was committed. We should demand that our law enforcement folks catch all people contributing to this fraud. Will our politicians pursue this or just shrug it off?

Thus far, I haven’t seen any attempt to catch and prosecute the people involved. We must get this done to prevent future election fraud. If we don’t, our wonderful nation will slip into socialism, then communism, then dictatorship. History shows that will happen.

Fremont Thompson

Englewood


