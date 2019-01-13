Editor:
When we are out on the roads in southwest Florida, we are aware that we have a lot of winter visitors driving around. The sheer numbers speak for themselves. Taking a left turn is impossible. You need to add several minutes to your estimated time to cut back on stress and impatience.
What most people do not realize is that there are people on the road without driver's licenses, without insurance and driving impaired. Some of those people have been arrested and released multiple times. Even those where the booking record says "No bond" are back behind the wheel within hours. Here in Englewood, because of the ability to hop back and forth over the county line, people are sometimes arrested on both sides of the line in the same day. So understand, a person on supervised release for driving while impaired and possessing illegal drugs, can be stopped, warned and let go. Later they can be stopped in the other county for DUI and no insurance and released again.
Why? That is a good question, limited jail space, limited rehab facilities, or who knows what? There doesn't seem to be point where they are removed from the roadways. If someone is arrested three times in as many months for DUI, shouldn't we impose some penalties? At the very least, shouldn't we protect the public by getting them off the road? These are not folks who are law-abiding citizens, they cross the line regularly, endangering you, your parents, children and friends. Happy motoring.
Malcolm Williams
Englewood
