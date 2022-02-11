Ketanji Brown Jackson may be qualified for nomination to the Supreme Court, but you’d never know it from the AP article printed recently by The Daily Sun.
The first seven paragraphs focus on Jackson’s daughter’s 2016 letter of recommendation to the President for the Justice Scalia vacancy. She wasn’t nominated.
Granted, Jackson graduated from Harvard and Harvard Law School, but was she an editor of its Law Review? No. She was “involved” in drama and musical theater, being partnered at one time with Matt Damon, who didn’t remember her.
Jackson was a clerk to Justice Breyer…for one year, where she got along with everybody. She was a public defender, worked for large law firms, was a commissioner on the U.S. Sentencing Commission, then a federal trial court judge. She is now on the D.C. District Court of Appeals, for which she was confirmed by a 53-44 Senate vote.
One of her most high-profile decisions? Ordering a former Trump White House Counsel to appear before Congress, “…a setback to former President Trump.” Another? Oversight of the “pizzagate” case in which Democrats were accused (wrongly) of sex trafficking.
The final paragraph of the article said, “Jackson has a considerably shorter record as an appeals court judge.” This is the AP’s description of a supposed candidate for the Supreme Court vacancy, not Senator McConnell’s, not President Trump’s. Sounds like we can do a lot better.
