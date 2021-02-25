Editor:
Headline, Daily Sun, Feb. 18, “Rush Limbaugh, media icon, dead at 70.” The article was written by Matt Sedensky of the AP. Expecting a fair review of an American's “media icon” I began reading what turned out to be an opinion piece and not a journalist's report.
This sad excuse for journalism has reached extraordinary measures which is indoctrinating the public with false and/or misleading slanted left leaning articles. No, Rush was not a racist or homophobe as verified by his longtime friend, producer and confident, James Golden aka “Bo Snerdly”. Golden is an honorable man of color who describes Rush as 'a generous, wonderful, beautiful spirit”. He concludes, “It burns my soul when people sully his reputation with falsehoods.”
Compare those “headlines'' with those regarding the death of Senator Robert Byrd (D), Exalted Cyclops of the KKK, reporting Byrd as a “respected voice of the Senate”! At his funeral Obama, Clinton and Biden were all present singing the praises of a man who got his kicks out of segregation, bigotry and hate.
This hatred, this evil, can be found by reading not just the headlines but also the letters on the Opinion Page of this newspaper. Recently a man writes, “President Trump ordered only half the vaccines required to vaccinate the nation” and then says our great governor is providing vaccines to only his “supporters.” He goes on by saying what a great leader Biden is. Delusional.
Regarding leadership, the saying goes, “It is easier to tone down a fanatic than to resurrect a corpse.” Amen.
Paul R. Pawlicki
Port Charlotte
