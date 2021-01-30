Editor:
Mr. Nickerson, I could not agree with (your column) more! A warp speed development for this vaccine is useless unless a likewise delivery method is developed to get shots in the arms of Americans, period.
My husband and I are both over 65 and both are immune compromised. We cannot stand on long lines due to our health. I have tried and tried to get an appointment slot for us with no success. Since the new registration system was developed for Sarasota County I have registered both of us and now we wait . . .
You are right about younger people. They will put it off if there isn’t a straight forward system in place so they can easily get it done and get on with their lives. I’d feel the same way were it not a potential life or death situation for myself and my husband. Losing your good health has a way of changing your priorities in life the moment that it happens and often not until.
Thanks so much for your very timely article.
Joy Yankovich
North Port
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.