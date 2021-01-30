Editor:

Mr. Nickerson, I could not agree with (your column) more! A warp speed development for this vaccine is useless unless a likewise delivery method is developed to get shots in the arms of Americans, period.

My husband and I are both over 65 and both are immune compromised. We cannot stand on long lines due to our health. I have tried and tried to get an appointment slot for us with no success. Since the new registration system was developed for Sarasota County I have registered both of us and now we wait . . .

You are right about younger people. They will put it off if there isn’t a straight forward system in place so they can easily get it done and get on with their lives. I’d feel the same way were it not a potential life or death situation for myself and my husband. Losing your good health has a way of changing your priorities in life the moment that it happens and often not until.

Thanks so much for your very timely article.

Joy Yankovich

North Port

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments