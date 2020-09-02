Editor:
The guest columnist piece on July 28 should have been headlined "in my opinion," rather than the word "damage" because this was certainly not a scientific article. As I read it, I cite the use of the word "I" four times: "I have heard estimates," "I have seen graphic projections," "I have been intrigued" and "I have also concluded." It certainly reads like an opinion document to me.
I was wondering, as I continued reading, when the branding and name-calling would appear. Sure enough, it did. "Notorious politicians are denying what we are provoking. That is precisely the denial source, "what you are provoking." What is needed is a debate between scientists on both sides of the issue, free from politics and focusing on the natural processes that are pertinent to any discussion of the warming phenomenon.
I read with unbelievable, jaw-dropping incredulity his statement that "nature is nothing more than the law of physics etc." Physics, chemistry, etc. are mere mortals' attempts to understand nature, not the other way around. This writer tends to float phrases by an audience with the hope that those present refrain from in-depth questioning.
This type of writing reminds me of a statement by James Kelly. He told his students "knowledge is to wisdom as the raw material is to the manufactured article — crude and comparatively worthless."
James J. O'Brien Jr.
Rotonda West
