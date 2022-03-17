Editor:

Well, I opened my paper to section 1, page 2 this morning and was greeted by an article, fairly tale about Florida demon rats and their hatred of our governor and former President Trump!

Never in my adult life have I ever read such blithering bull scat and plain old lies.

Nicky ‘Fried Brain’ and the rest of the demon rat klan should be ashamed of themselves! We all know they aren’t, though!

Steven Churchill

Englewood

