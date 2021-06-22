Editor:

I would like to thank and compliment Donna Jackson for the article she wrote in the Opinions section. She was honest and I appreciated that she admitted she never knew or heard of “Juneteenth” until recently.

She also was inspiring. To remember that Martin Luther King message “I Have a Dream” was to promote peace and harmony among all people and all races. Stop the fighting, shooting and hatred in America. Be grateful that we live in the USA. And also remember to thank God!

Joanie Makielski

Port Charlotte

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments