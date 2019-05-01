Editor:
In the April 29 Sun, the front page article, "How far does your money stretch?," is seemingly uninformed and misleading.
The article be should be titled, “How much imagination does it take to think that Social Security benefits of $1,768.17 a month goes 'pretty far' in Charlotte County.”
The statement in the article that folks have $1,197 “to spare” per year is utterly ridiculous. I know that folks attempting to live on this amount are not reading this article. The newspaper alone is expensive and they can’t read it online because Internet costs are at least $600 a year. They likely can’t afford a phone for someone to call them to tell them how well off they are since their dental and eye care, and the necessary over the counter medication costs would then exceed the yearly “left over” monies touted in the article.
This article seems to be based on government statistics devoid of real-life costs and experiences faced by many retired people.
This is not front page news; it doesn’t even belong in the paper without a further understanding of the reality of life’s challenges living only on Social Security income. There is no “spare” income in this scenario and I sincerely doubt it is an envious position for anyone living in “the sixth best place to live on Social Security in Florida.”
Karen Udwari
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.