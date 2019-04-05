Editor:
Last night, my wife and I saw an incredible production of "La Traviata" performed by the Gulfshore Opera at the Wakeman Theater at the Cultural Center. This made me think that when I moved here 41 years ago, my friends and family said that I would miss the New York City scene.
Happily, I have not missed it at all. In our little town, we have world-class opera, symphonic music, performing arts, dance, and chorale music. Add to that some really great jazz, rock and country, and we are well-entertained.
All of this talent is on display at a variety of unique and beautiful venues. As far as restaurants, we are all well-fed; just take a look at me. If you check the license plates on restaurant row, you will see a lot of out-of-towners enjoying our multi-ethnic, gourmet presentations. We even have a chef who beat Bobby Flay at his own game (kudos to Jeanie Roland).
We are totally immersed in the athletic experience. It starts with Little League and Pop Warner, and it winds its way upwards through high school, college and the professional level. Add to that some superbly educational museum experiences which would include the power and the gravitas of the Military Heritage Museum and the Vietnam Wall, and I would say that NYC has become a bit of a dim memory for me.
I do, however, still return there, occasionally, for a Broadway show, the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Natural History Museum. But, I’m more than happy here.
David Klein
Punta Gorda
