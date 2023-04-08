Editor:

Life starts as tabula rasa, a blank slate upon which we grasp quickly the uncountable lessons of human formation. Some are enriching: warmth, nurturing, gentleness, forbearance, affirmation, cohesion. Some are neutral: discipline, instruction, predictability, aloneness, indifference. Many are corrupting: violence, chaos, deceit, rejection, fear, subjugation.


   
