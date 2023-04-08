Life starts as tabula rasa, a blank slate upon which we grasp quickly the uncountable lessons of human formation. Some are enriching: warmth, nurturing, gentleness, forbearance, affirmation, cohesion. Some are neutral: discipline, instruction, predictability, aloneness, indifference. Many are corrupting: violence, chaos, deceit, rejection, fear, subjugation.
These amalgamate within us to shape our personas, define us as adults and leverage our lifelong behaviors. Because our nature is to be good, we rationalize our behaviors as being so. Because we have free will and reason, we also know that much of what we do is not good. Thus is created a useful tension -- a battle if you will -- between our desire to see ourselves as good and our realization that we fall short. In every battle, there must be opponents. One must win, the other lose.
It is disrupting for man to bend only towards evil, because by nature he also opts towards good. This reality opens to us the opportunity to seek enrichment through goodness rather the evil. Changing for the better, ever so slowly, will overcome our shortfalls and enable the beauty of truth to shine forth.
Such humble effort now — more than ever in our nation’s history — is the sole path to confronting and defeating the immoral and corrupting forces destroying America today. In this battle, there will be a single victor. One or the other must die a hideous death.
