I am going to write this in layman’s terms, as I am not a medical or insurance professional.
One of the marvelous benefits of the Affordable Care Act Is that your annual wellness exams and visits are 100 percent covered by your insurance company. That is, if the medical professional codes it as a wellness visit, not an office visit, because they can personally charge you more for an office visit.
In 2017, I learned the hard way and had to pay out of pocket because my insurance company told me about the coding system used by medical professionals. I learned to request a “wellness visit” when making my 2018 appointment. Once again, I get a bill from the medical professional.
Long story short, four months later I am still working with my insurance company to get the medical professional to “recode” my bill. Thankfully, the insurance company is on my side.
I will fight this injustice. What do I have to say to the medical professional? Fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me. Bye bye.
Diane Allen
Port Charlotte
