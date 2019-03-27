Editor:
Recently, you published several letters criticizing the teacher responsible for the Colin Kaepernick display celebrating Black History Month.
I find it laughable that these (I'm assuming) white people went on to suggest what might have been more appropriate displays.
I'm old enough to remember when white people thought of Martin Luther King as inappropriate. Wanna know how to properly celebrate Black History Month? Ask a white person, of course.
John Butler
Port Charlotte
