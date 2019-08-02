Editor:
The “assault weapon” initiative language should’ve been reviewed before printing Tuesday’s AP story which misrepresents the effects.
The article declares the ballot would only affect semi-automatic rifles and shotguns capable of holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition. The actual initiative language would ban “any gun with a magazine capacity of more than seven rounds of ammunition or any weapon capable of firing in fully automatic mode, any weapon capable of being modified in any manner to fire in a fully automatic mode or any weapon classified as a sniper rifle.”
Despite what the article and supporters of the initiative claim, it bans virtually all firearms, including handguns, as magazines with over seven rounds capacity are available for almost any gun, semi-auto or not. Conventional hunting rifles are banned as the difference between those and a “sniper weapon” are negligible.
This measure would ban repeating firearms as “capable of being modified in any manner to fire in a fully automatic mode” would mean if a machinist/gunsmith could conceivably remake any existing firearm to fire fully automatic, it would be banned in the original configuration. This is not far-fetched as early 20th century designs were often based on existing repeating firearms.
It is reprehensible that initiative proponents purposefully misrepresent and obfuscate their actual goal: an outright gun ban affecting only the law-abiding. They know that won’t fly in Florida, so they just lie to the public. Same as it ever was.
Benton Hester
Port Charlotte
