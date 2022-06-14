It is sad and tragic the unnecessary deaths of innocent humans by irrational people. The focus has become the assault rifle, high capacity magazines, etc. Some of the public believes that limiting or prohibiting their use will eliminate the internal threat by perceive. The police do their best but most of the time they are a mop-up operation because events move faster than they are able to respond.
This is a challenge. But America must be careful not to look for a fast solution by eliminating assault weapons. In some countries people who don't have access to these devices still maim and kill many people. My biggest concern is not the assault weapons, though powerful, they are limited as to their effectiveness because police forces can respond within minutes. My biggest concerns are those who can become, by choice, infected with a virus or other biological strains and spread them through our whole society.
The writers of the constitution believed we had the right to defend, and yes, to remove our system of government by force. They could not have envisioned the various ways we kill ourselves today.
I believe the American public has the right to the assault weapons the U.S. infantryman has for defending our rights should our government turn on the principles of democracy as has occurred in other countries.
Millions of Americans own guns - which is their right. To change that right because of the actions of a few irrationals would be tragic. We must figure out how to deal with and not sacrifice our future.
