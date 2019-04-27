Editor:
In 1965, Ralph Nader, a consumer advocate, wrote a book which transformed the attitude of the automobile industry to one of safety, and thus saved the lives of thousands of Americans. The title of the book was, "Unsafe at Any Speed."
We are now faced with another safety issue in the form of assault weapons. Although 90 percent of Americans, including the police, are clamoring for Congress to do something about the slaughter of innocent souls, the NRA continues with its tight grip on our law makers.
The gun lobby truly outweighs the will of the people.
Let’s look at the gun deaths in other countries based upon 100,000 of their population:
Japan, 0.04 per 100,000. China, 0.06 per 100,000. U.K., 0.07. Germany, 0.12. Canada, 0.72. Australia, 1.04. United States, 12 people per 100,000. Our death rate is a disgrace, and a perverted testimony to a very sick society, which is content to sit back and do nothing about it.
After the recent slaughter of its citizens, New Zealand instituted an immediate ban on assault weapons. It took them six days. Not six years, but six days. America will do nothing, because politicians would lose campaign funding from the NRA.
There are those who believe that only criminals would have assault weapons if we pass any legislation banning them. This seems like a self-serving scapegoat for those who don’t want to deal with the issue of gun violence. It permits people to accept the problem, and thus fall deeper into a desensitizing vacuum.
If we continue to sit back and do nothing, your child or other family member may be the next to die.
Joseph Martin
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.