Editor:
Apparently the city of Punta Gorda is proceeding with their unfair method of assessing only property owners in the so called “benefit area” for Buckley’s Pass.
The proposed assessment plan is particularly unfair to condominium owners. Most condo associations have many more residential units than docks available. In the association where I live, there are 52 condo units and only 18 boat docks. Every single owner has received an assessment notice for $983, for a total of $51,116.00. I assume all the other condo associations have been notified in a similar manner.
I contacted City Manager Howard Kunik, and was told that staff determined our “maximum potential WAU’s (Water Access Units) is 52.” We have 1,034 feet of waterfront, which would be a dock every 20 feet. What a joke!
The response went on to say staff will be available to meet with condominium association representatives until April 19. So, if you disagree with your assessments, contact the city immediately to protest this injustice.
Paula Anderson
Punta Gorda
