Editor;

With all the news of record coronavirus cases and deaths in Florida, I would like to recognize the dedicated and heroic staff at North Port Pines Assisted Living Facility on Sumpter Road and Pocatella. Not one single case, either resident or staff, in more than four months! This is not an easy accomplishment considering the extra duties and precautions needed.

It takes compassion, diligence, and hard work to care for our seniors, especially during these difficult times with no visitors allowed and no going out. Congratulations North Port Pines Staff. You are our essential workers and our heroes!

Carolyn McCloud

Venice

