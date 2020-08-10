Editor;
With all the news of record coronavirus cases and deaths in Florida, I would like to recognize the dedicated and heroic staff at North Port Pines Assisted Living Facility on Sumpter Road and Pocatella. Not one single case, either resident or staff, in more than four months! This is not an easy accomplishment considering the extra duties and precautions needed.
It takes compassion, diligence, and hard work to care for our seniors, especially during these difficult times with no visitors allowed and no going out. Congratulations North Port Pines Staff. You are our essential workers and our heroes!
Carolyn McCloud
Venice
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.