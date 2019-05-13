Editor:
I read with a smile the demands of the "bleeding hearts" that "Boss" Trump open our borders and allow the oppressed, the asylum seekers and their children into our "land of the free."
We seem not to realize or, to forget the billions of dollars of "aid" we send these impoverished countries each year in humanitarian aid so it can be and has been pocketed by their leaders, which begs the question, are we really sending to the people who we know don't benefit, or just pay-offs to those in power?
These "BH's" seem to forget there are immigrants waiting to legally enter our country.
Getting back to the illegals. Most are being used as pawns by the traffickers and by politicians who will get their "votes" as payback for free food assisted housing, free education, among other perks, as they approach our borders, asking for protection, "asylum" while waving their country's flag. All of this, of course, coming out of our tax money.
But, let's take a look at immigration from another point of view. Experts tell us that for the United States population to continue to exist, we must produce more children to fill necessary jobs, also to fund our aging society. I understand we are producing a little under two per mother, whereas the minimum is over two.
If we are not producing enough children, we need to come up with a better way to save our children who are being aborted or take a more intelligent look at immigration.
Jim Panaretos
Port Charlotte
