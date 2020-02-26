Editor:
Members of the South Punta Gorda Heights Civic Association would like to thank Commissioner Joe Tiseo for his prompt and careful attention to our requests via a petition we signed at our January General Meeting. He listened very attentively when, without introduction, just after the post-parade MLK rally, I explained that he would be receiving our petition asking for side and lane striping in our newly repaved roadways and for having some giant potholes repaired.
Mr. Tiseo explained that the streets where he lived did not have such striping and that only certain collector roads warranted that attention. I asked if we could paint the lines ourselves, and he explained that only certain paint, certain widths, etc., were legal. He said that he would see whether fellow commissioners and county staff could address the problems. Within hours of receiving the petition, he had the first meetings scheduled. Very soon, we discovered that the standards for striping were rigid, and received copies of them. We did not qualify for help with our concerns — except that the potholes on county rights of way will be filled.
We were disappointed about not getting the stripes but deeply appreciated the careful listening of Commissioner Tiseo, his keeping his word and seeing what could be done, and the thorough explanations given by Director John D. Elias from Charlotte Public Works and Mr. Jason Ouimet’s detailed explanation of the standards. We are very appreciative that our combined voices were heard and addressed.
Susan Jones
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.