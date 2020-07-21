Editor:
At a Charlotte County Commsision meeting Tuesday, an ordinance that would require masks in public places was defeated. again. As reported in the Sun on July 15, local resident Helen McMullen misused Patrick Henry’s quote “give me liberty or give me death, but I will not wear a face mask.”
For the umpteenth time, mask wearing protects the other person from your droplets This is about recognizing that we are actually all in this together. If we all wear a mask, indoors in public, or outdoors when social distancing is harder, we can get COVID-19 under control. And then we can open up safely if we keep wearing masks until we reduce the incidence significantly or until a vaccine is in wide use.
I’m sorry Ms. McMullen but your selfish viewpoint actually means that you demand your freedom, even if it means my death. Or the death of all those essential workers you apparently care nothing about.
Kudos to Commissioners Stephen Deutsch and Chris Constance for supporting the measure.
Walmart just announced that as of July 21, masks will be required to enter their stores. This is brave. Thank you Walmart for protecting your employees and your customers.
Denise Candea
South Gulf Cove
