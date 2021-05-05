Editor:
Biden suggested in his speech that the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol Building was “the worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War.”
Five people died during the January 6 riot, and now we know none died at the Capitol which experts have estimated caused $30 million in damage. Which no one believes either.
The riots that broke out in 2020 over the death of George Floyd were estimated to have caused up to $2 billion in damage. Those numbers do not include attacks on the federal courthouse in Portland or the violent riot that broke out in Kenosha last September. At least 11 Americans have been killed while participating in political demonstrations this year and another 14 have died in other incidents linked to political unrest.
More than 2,000 law enforcement officers had been injured during the riots and protests. The loss of life and damage caused during the 9/11 Islamic terrorist attacks and the Pearl Harbor attack in 1941 were both substantially higher than the January 6 riot. Thought he never told a lie?
Tony Pollard
Rotonda West
