Editor:
I taught Sunday school, chaired several commissions, sang in choir and was a lay speaker in the Methodist Church. Politics started being part of our services. Some vulnerable people convened the Republican party was the religious party and felt compelled to spread their ideology.
They claimed Christianity was under attack from the left. Court Rulings about Sunday Blue Laws, Prayer in Schools, Abortion and Same Sex marriage were what they considered proof of ungodliness; Forced upon them by the evil Democrats. Surprisingly people did not see this for what was, a diabolical scheme to gain votes. Obviously, the Supreme Court’s rulings were to insure freedom of religious and individual rights for all.
There was no attack on Christianity, this is just part of a deceitful ploy. It created anger and hate. The causes of our division, can be calmed by following Christ's teaching of love and compassion and honoring our Bill of Rights.
Hank Pruitt
Port Charlotte
