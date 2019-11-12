Editor:
Democracies can die abruptly as in Argentina, Brazil, Greece, Peru, and Turkey. They can also die more slowly at the hands of elected leaders as in Germany and Venezuela. Elected demagogues often use tried-and-true strategies to establish autocracies.
Despots usually identify vulnerable groups, such as Jews (Hitler), intelligentsia (Mao), property owners (Stalin) and immigrants (Trump) to viciously attack.
Tyrants repeat their lies and talking points over and over, knowing that, no matter how far-fetched the lie, a significant portion of the population can be influenced by repetition of claims like “Iraq has WMDs”, “Fake News,” and “The press is the enemy of the people.”
Autocrats develop dedicated media outlets, such as Pravda, Der Stürmer, and FoxNews, to defend their actions and influence thought. They appoint truth distorters, such as Goebbels, Vladimir Medinsky (Russia), and Huckabee Sanders, Grisham and Conway. They reward commentators like Hannity and Ingraham, who defend their lies.
They attack the press and intimidate individual reporters and commentators with whom they disagree. The current incumbent has pulled the press credentials of reporters who asked unwelcome questions and has banned newspapers from the White House that he considers insufficiently subservient.
This attack on the free press, truth, and therefore, the republic, is spreading. Recently the Citrus County Commission voted unanimously to eliminate funding for the library’s online subscription to the New York Times because they think it insufficiently pro-Trump. They used Trumpisms like “Fake News” to justify their servitude to their idol.
We are witnessing democracy’s slow death.
Johnny Thomas
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.