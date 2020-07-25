Editor:
I have never bought a GOYA product but today that will change. Every time I go to the store I will buy five cans of GOYA products and donate them to a food bank. It is time to tell the cancel-culture radicals who attack anyone who does not agree with their warped agenda "no more."
They want to put 4,000 people out of work because the CEO went to the White House. This is beyond stupid, and politicians and those in our community who support this should consider reevaluating their priorities. While at the White House the CEO promised to donate millions of cans of GOYA products to food banks serving people in need. For this he is attacked by the "do-nothing" left wing radicals.
In America everyone is entitled to a personal opinion and agenda, but to launch a hate campaign against a company because the CEO went to the White House defies common sense, logic and just plain decency.
Sally Meier
North Port
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.