Editor:
Each morning I read the letters to the editor and am disappointed with the distortions, half-truths and outright lies related to President Trump. Even more, I am dismayed at the raw hate displayed for Trump in these letters. I wouldn't argue with descriptors such as boisterous, braggadocios or narcissistic but writers accusing Trump of treason, incest, murder and about any other imaginable vile crime are over the top. It is symptomatic of an irrational and unhealthy animosity like nothing ever before seen in our politics. It is sick.
One example (and there are literally dozens) is the claim Trump acted too slowly when Covid infections began and this caused many deaths. Almost prescient, Trump wisely, in January, banned foreigner travel from China. Biden at the time accused Trump of being xenophobic and racist. Now letters say Trump is responsible for 190,000 deaths because he acted too slowly. Which is it? What would Biden have done?
Something to ponder: Billionaire Michael Bloomberg announced he is donating $100 million to Biden's Florida campaign. What is Bloomberg's number one goal? Disarm our citizens! Will Biden support this goal? Will ANTIFA and BLM disarm? How will our readers defend their homes if ANTIFA decides the homes need redistribution to the "people"? Will the police be there to protect us?
Carl A Hansen
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.