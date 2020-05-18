Editor:
In recent days, I have been distressed to read an editorial column, May 2, and a “letter to the editor,” May 7, both advocating the removal of books from the Charlotte County public school libraries.
As a retired librarian, I cannot remain silent about these published remarks. The school board hires professional librarians/media specialists to select materials — books, audiovisual materials, software, etc.— for their school libraries. They are guided by collection development policies, which lead them to select materials to support the curriculum, and the educational, emotional, and recreational needs of their students. They strive to represent different viewpoints and achieve a library collection with balance. Of course, not every title is intended for every student, and a large part of the librarian’s role is guide the student to the “right” book at the “right” time.
In his column, John Doner calls out two works by the acclaimed African-American author, Toni Morrison. In 1970, Morrison wrote her first novel, The Bluest Eye, to address the issue of racism and lack of racial diversity. In his reference to Florida s.847.001, which defines what is obscene, Doner fails to mention an important criteria “taken as a whole, is without serious literary, artistic, political, or scientific value for minors.” The novels of Nobel prize winning Morrison cannot fall into this category.
During this time of pandemic, the Charlotte County school system is facing extraordinary challenges to implement online learning and to prepare for possible “in-person” learning by August. This is hardly the time for self-appointed “watchdogs” to be attacking the schools.
Janet Cheeseman
Punta Gorda
