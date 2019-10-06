Editor:
In this world of everything Trump, the hatred goes far beyond dividing the country. The House has accomplished almost nothing of value as far as improving the country. Nothing on immigration, nothing on healthcare, nothing on the deficit.
Instead, thousands of hours and millions of dollars were spent on Russia, collusion, Justice Kavanaugh, and on and on and on. Today's attack is about the Ukraine. Tomorrow there will be a new "crime" committed by Trump and his administration. What Trump did was questionable, but it wasn't an impeachable offense. If we looked into other administrations, I'm sure there were other very questionable practices, but because there are so many deep state spies and Trump haters in this administration, it only takes a few weeks for a new "crisis du jour" to emerge.
I'm so very tired of it all. Let Trump's term run out. The American people will decide his fate. In the meantime, unless members of Congress have lily-white (this is a non-racist comment) backgrounds, they should do the job they were elected to do. Collaborate, work for the people, and fix our many serious problems.
Lois Almonte
Port Charlotte
