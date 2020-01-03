Editor:
Aside from physicians and dentists, there are more than a few CPA’s and attorneys in my family. Therefore, I am very familiar with these professions, and the noteworthy level of skill of these practitioners in Charlotte County.
I must say that I have been very impressed over last 41 years. There have been certain firms who have cared for me in all matters legal and business during my time here. I have been personally represented in a most elevated manner. But, I have worked with almost every other law and accounting firm in Charlotte County because of my involvement in the community. Every one of my involved organizations has required an attorney and an accountant, and those businesses have been expertly managed on a constant basis.
Very often, this work has been done on a deeply discounted basis if it involves a non-profit charitable enterprise. Dr. Mark Asperilla and I have started a large number of charities, and we have never had any problem finding an attorney to file the Articles of Incorporation or an accountant to provide the requisite 501-C-3.
It’s great to see such a high level of ethical and skillful activity in these respected professions. Again, this community is fortunate to have these practitioners working to help us succeed.
Dr. David Klein
Punta Gorda
