Governor DeSantis is on record saying the 2020 election was a "model for the nation."
Despite that declaration, the governor and Republican-dominated legislature are under pressure to have a 'forensic audit' and a hand recount of more than 11 million ballots.
According to Politico, the Lake County Republican Party has passed a resolution calling for a recount, contending former President Trump won Florida by a bigger margin. One can only speculate that Republicans in Lake County failed to hear about or acknowledge - the results of the so-called "audit' in Arizona in which over $6 million taxpayer dollars were wasted confirming that Joe Biden won Arizona. In the words of the election auditors themselves "there were no substantial differences between the hand count of the ballots provided and the official canvass results for the county."
While DeSantis has ducked reporters' questions regarding his view that the election was 'rigged', he has managed to pass — with help from the Republican legislature — laws which make it harder for Floridians to vote.
The governor could stop this audit talk in its tracks with a simple declaration that it's a waste of money to prove what we all know, namely that the 2020 election was fair and accurate. DeSantis is unlikely to do that, however, because the wealthy Republicans behind this nutty audit are offering generous donations to the governor if he endorses the idea.
Next year when we vote for governor, let's remember how DeSantis fumbled this.
