Editor:
At Thursday’s Airport Authority meeting, I heard the authority’s attorney on several occasions saber-rattling and name-calling against the airport’s consultant. As the immediate past chair of the Authority, I clearly recall the year of his contract with the Airport. In his dealing with us, Mr. Vasey was nothing less than a professional advisor and advocate of the airport, just as he has been for some 14 years in his work for the airport.
Mr. Vasey was asked to bring to the airport ideas for economic development that specifically included P3 programs – public private partnerships. One of the many ideas he brought to the airport involved an FAA approved program called Airport Investment Partnership Program, AIPP. This program had the potential to bring up to $1 billion (yes, billion with a B) into the airport and Charlotte County from an outside investor. That the AIPP gained so much attention was no surprise. In a challenging financial time when COVID-19 has depleted resources and caused hardship to us all, this was an intriguing idea worthy of due diligence. It deserved a review but was instead dismissed out of hand.
Mr. Vasey acted in a responsible manner to bring the AIPP as well as many other ideas to the airport. That the airport’s attorney should recommend that the Authority not pay their consultant for his work and thereby breach their agreement seems irresponsible. If Mr. Vasey should choose to sue for the amount rightly due to him, I wouldn’t blame him a bit.
Pamella A. Seay
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.