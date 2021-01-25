Editor:

At Thursday’s Airport Authority meeting, I heard the authority’s attorney on several occasions saber-rattling and name-calling against the airport’s consultant. As the immediate past chair of the Authority, I clearly recall the year of his contract with the Airport. In his dealing with us, Mr. Vasey was nothing less than a professional advisor and advocate of the airport, just as he has been for some 14 years in his work for the airport.

Mr. Vasey was asked to bring to the airport ideas for economic development that specifically included P3 programs – public private partnerships. One of the many ideas he brought to the airport involved an FAA approved program called Airport Investment Partnership Program, AIPP. This program had the potential to bring up to $1 billion (yes, billion with a B) into the airport and Charlotte County from an outside investor. That the AIPP gained so much attention was no surprise. In a challenging financial time when COVID-19 has depleted resources and caused hardship to us all, this was an intriguing idea worthy of due diligence. It deserved a review but was instead dismissed out of hand.

Mr. Vasey acted in a responsible manner to bring the AIPP as well as many other ideas to the airport. That the airport’s attorney should recommend that the Authority not pay their consultant for his work and thereby breach their agreement seems irresponsible. If Mr. Vasey should choose to sue for the amount rightly due to him, I wouldn’t blame him a bit.

Pamella A. Seay

Port Charlotte

