I need to address your readers on the June 14th letter written to you from my opponent. This letter and probably more to follow has attacked my integrity and called me a liar. My opponent entered the campaign in March, and was asked dozens of times in his public appearances if he supported privatization and consistently he danced around the question until June 14 when he stated he was not in favor of it.
Question? Why is there an alliance between Vanessa Grant Oliver, who strongly favored addressing the privatizing question and is actively supporting and raising money for my opponent?
I had hoped this was going to be a clean campaign but coupled with my opponent’s threat of a cease-and-desist order, liable and defamation lawsuits and a complaint to the Florida Elections Commission, his campaign has made it all about personal attacks.
His supporter’s letter of June 25th also attacking my integrity and ethics. My opponent and his supporters have done nothing but perpetuate falsehoods. Just, how is my opponent going to accomplish all he says he will in his campaign brochure? It is obvious this is campaign rhetoric as he has no knowledge of the complexity of an airport let alone experience! I’m disappointed in his campaign’s unfounded attacks and misinformation.
The airport is having great success with its existing Authority members and management accommodating our air transportation needs and community involvement. We need your vote for my re-election to keep this team in place.
