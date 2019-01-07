Editor,
This is a response to a Dec. 30 letter titled, "Most are sick of daily turmoil." I'd like to point out some false statements made by the author.
Now, I am not a Trump supporter and likely the only American that truly puts policy and principle over politics because I have not voted for a Democrat or Republican for president in 25 years. So I'm certainly not endorsing parties and blame both parties for the sorry state of our country. I am just telling the truth here.
I know the writer is wrong. The majority of people in this country do want a wall and they don't care what it takes to get one. Sorry to inform you, but 99 percent of everything you see and here is contrived from false polling and phony facts. The mainstream media polls never accurately show reality.
In my surveys, where I talk to real people in all walks of life, I've found nearly 95 percent want the borders secured with a wall and whatever means necessary to protect our sovereignty.
Secondly, I think the government shutdown is the best thing Washington has done in 40 years. At least they are not spending money they don't have, and stats from the 2013 shutdown show that our debt started slowing and the dollar got stronger.
Still, most studies are conducted by liberal groups who only look at impact to federal workers. They don't want to look at the hell that the average taxpayer has to live with daily because of unnecessary federal programs and employees.
Ryan Sharp
Port Charlotte
