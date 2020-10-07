Editor:
Donald Trump has made loud, unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud in relation to mail-in ballots, despite having voted by mail himself and encouraging his supporters to use mail-in balloting.
Even Donald Jr. has baselessly suggested that Democrats will “add millions of fraudulent ballots that can cancel your vote and overturn the election.”
If anyone tries to overturn the will of the people in voting for the president, there will be widespread protests all across the nation.
Let’s all pledge that this election not be a close one so we can avoid an election catastrophe.
Sign-up to receive a vote-by-mail ballot through the Charlotte County supervisor of elections (SOE) office at www.charlottevotes.com or call them at 941-833-5400. Remember, the United States Post Office will not forward vote-by-mail ballots to a different address, so be sure to update your address information, if necessary. As soon as you receive your ballot, mail it back immediately or drop it off to the SOE office, 227 Taylor St, Punta Gorda. Go the SOE website to follow the status of your ballot.
If you think your signature has changed over the years and may not match the signature you put on the back of the ballot envelope, update your signature at the SOE office.
Don’t let Donald Trump get away with stealing this election and grabbing power if the election is close. He’s banking on a close race in Florida; don’t give it to him.
Susan Schwager
Punta Gorda
