Editor:
I read 950 people arrive in Florida daily from tyrannical states like Cuba, Venezuela, Michigan, New York and New Jersey. Let’s hope they vote for individual liberty over mob rule.
If Democrats take the White House, keep their House majority, and attain 50 Senate seats, they will install permanent mob rule. First, they’ll abolish the filibuster, which gives the Senate minority sway over what legislation passes on the floor. Without it, 50 Democrats can pass anything, using the tie-breaking vote of the vice president. Next, they’ll “pack” the Supreme Court with extra liberal judges to ensure any unconstitutional laws they pass are deemed to fall under the spirit, if not the rule, of law. Then they’ll make Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C. states, gaining four Senate seats.
With that set-up, they’ll get rid of the Electoral College, and run roughshod over the Bill of Rights. Without the Electoral College, voters in America’s most populace cities – like those that voted in the failed government of cities like San Francisco, Seattle, Portland, Chicago, Minneapolis, New York and Washington, D.C. – will determine the president of the United States for all of us. Our republic will die. Religious freedom will die, too. Allowed speech will be that agreeing with the elite. They’ll outlaw firearms, ammunition, and self-defense. Police will be defunded and citizens left defenseless. Mob rule will reign.
St. Pete diners were recently treated to a small sample of the vile mobs our new arrivals fled. Vote Republican or get the full serving.
Jules Thomas
Punta Gorda
