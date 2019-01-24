Editor:
The person who wrote to you on Jan. 19 regarding Ayn Rand either never read the book or it was too deep for them.
The quote from John Galt's broadcast sums up Ms. Rand's philosophy: "I swear -- by my life and my love of it -- that I will never live for the sake of another man, nor ask another man to live for mine."
What she means is that able-bodied people should not get welfare, rent assistance, food stamps, free health care or any of the government's handouts promulgated by Democrats.
Over 70 percent of illegals are getting some kind of aid from us. This would be anathema to Ms. Rand. For you Democrats, this means she wouldn't like it.
Miles Seter
Punta Gorda
