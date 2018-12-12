Editor:
This entire time-wasting, headline grabbing, pure nonsense faux indignation about the song "Baby it's Cold Outside" has got to stop.
And any other ridiculous things like banning "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer."
Regarding the aforementioned song, talk to me when you are done cleaning up and banning the disgusting filth, by Eminem and many others, that passes for rap music these days. I tried to find some that could illustrate my point. None were printable.
If you listen to music of 1940s, 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s and all of the 2000s, the rhythm and the words can be very suggestive. For example, 1944's "Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered" says, "Listen, baby I couldn't sleep and wouldn't sleep until I could sleep where I shouldn't sleep. Bewitched, bothered and bewildered am I." What do you think he was talking about?
And from the 1970s, "Tonight's the Night" says, "Tonight's the night It's gonna be alright Cause I love you girl Ain't nobody gonna stop us now". Do you think he's talking about a road trip? Get real.
From 2013 we hear Darius Rucker sing one of my all time favorites, "Wagon Wheel." In part, it goes like this: "So rock me mama like a wagon wheel. Rock me mama anyway you feel."
My point is that for at least 100 years music has had suggestive or double meanings. Yet, this year, 2018, we have a protest against, "Baby it's cold outside"?
I guess we better just ban all music. Because, trust me, there is no end to this rabbit hole.
Carolyn M. Brown
Englewood
