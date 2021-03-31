Editor:
North Port Coalition for Homeless/Needy Children, aka Back Pack Angels, thanks so many of our northern friends for donating your unopened hygiene products such as shampoo/conditioner,laundry detergent, deodorant, soap, toothbrushes and toothpaste, just to mention a few items. Full list of hygiene products and drop off sites can be found on our website www.backpackangels.org and on our Facebook page.
Please remember as you are packing to return North that Back Pack Angels needs your help, and hygiene products. We rely heavily on grants and the generous contributions from our community. Back Pack Angels has been ppacking and delivering over 600 bags each month to our North Port schools and preschools. BPA is a 501(c) 3 non-profit organization, that deals strictly with our North Port schools. Many of the children we serve qualify for free and reduced lunches.
Let's help our children be the best they can be. One of our many volunteers Myra Cooley will pick up your donations and take them to Souther Storage where we pack our bags. Myra can be reached at 206-781-2334. myracooley@comcast.net. You can also contact me chat@kdwradio.com. Thank you for helping us help them.
Pat Petersmark
North Port
